Nor Zamani appointed Education director-general

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced the appointment of Datin Seri Nor Zamani Abdol Hamid as director-general of Education effective from June 22.

In a statement today, MOE said Nor Zamani is the 18th director-general and third woman to be appointed to the position.

Nor Zamani, 59, began her service in the education sector in 1986 as head of the A-Level Department at Tunku Kurshiah College, Negeri Sembilan.

MOE said Nor Zamani has served in various organisations under the ministry in her 35-year service, holding positions such as deputy director-general of Education (Policy and Curriculum Development Division), director of Curriculum Development and director of the Private Education Division.

Nor Zamani holds a Bachelor’s degree (honours) in Sociology and Anthropology and Master of Education from Universiti Malaya.

MOE is confident that Nor Zamani will carry out her responsibilities as a leader in education services and further enhance the performance of the ministry in achieving the educational aspirations of the nation. — Bernama