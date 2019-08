SEREMBAN: The autopsy of Nora Anne Quoirin was still being conducted as of 8.15pm today, according to Negri Sembilan Police deputy chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman.

He said the autopsy, which began at 11.45am today, was being conducted by two pathologists, Dr Siew Sheue Feng of Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) and Dr Hanif Mohammad of Hospital Tuanku Jaafar (HTJ).

“Until now we have not received the findings on the cause of death ... I can’t say when the autopsy will be completed.

“They are still performing the autopsy; that’s all I have to say for now,” he told a press conference at the compound of Department of Forensic Medicine at HTJ tonight.

He said Dr Aidora Saedon and Sufian Arshad Ahmad of the Chemistry Department and Forensic Department in Petaling Jaya are assisting in the autopsy.

To a question, Che Zakaria said the process of gathering evidence at the scene was ongoing.

“There are no new developments for me to report,” he said.

He said a press conference on the autopsy would be held tomorrow.

The body of Nora Anne, a 15-year-old Irish special-needs girl, was found yesterday afternoon about 2 km from The Dusun resort where she and her family checked in on Aug 3 for a two-week holiday.

She went missing the following day and a massive search-and-rescue operation was launched immediately. — Bernama