Nora Anne case: Govt confident in M’sian pathologists

IPOH: The government is confident in the professionalism of Malaysian pathologists in handling any case, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye (pix).

It is up to the family of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, if they want a second post-mortem conducted on the remains of the Franco-Irish girl, he said.

“It is their right. We are confident in the professionalism of our pathologists. Our confidence is not shaken,” he told reporters after visiting Sri Maha Mariamman Temple here, today.

Dr Lee was commenting on an international news portal report that the parents of Nora Anne, may request for a second post-mortem on their daughter’s body.

The body of the 15-year-old special-needs girl was found on Tuesday about 2.5 km from an eco-resort in Pantai, Seremban after she went missing on Aug 4, a day after she and her family had checked in for a two-week holiday.

According to a Daily Mirror report, Nora Anne’s parents, Maebh Jaseprine Quoirin, 45 and Sebastian Marie Philipe, 47, were said to have been discussing the matter to ensure that pathologists did not miss out any evidence which may be related to her death.

The report also mentioned that the parents requested for the post-mortem to be conducted in either Britain or France.

A post-mortem on Nora Anne was conducted on Aug 14 by Kuala Lumpur Hospital pathologist Dr Siew Sheue Feng and Dr Hanif Mohammad of Tuanku Jaafar Hospital.

The police revealed on Thursday that Nora Anne had died of gastrointestinal bleeding after having gone without food for a long time as well as prolonged stress. — Bernama