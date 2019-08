SEREMBAN: Nora Anne Quoirin’s family today stressed that they have only appointed Matthew Searle of the Lucie Blackman Trust as the family’s spokesman, and expressed concern over certain parties who claimed to act on behalf of the family.

The family said the only comments and statements relating to the disappearance, death, investigation and any other matters that are actually from the family are those released via the Lucie Blackman Trust.

The message was conveyed in a statement issued by Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity which supports its nationals in times of crises overseas.

The family, according to the statement, also urged media to rely only on Lucie Blackman Trust statements and comments from now on.

“Nora’s family is concerned that continued reporting of comments such as those recently reported are unhelpful and may hinder any investigations, as well as causing confusion and distress for them.

“The Lucie Blackman Trust is arranging the repatriation of Nora’s body and no further information regarding this will be released at this point,” said the charity body.

Nora Anne, together with her parents Sebastien Marie Philipe and Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin, had arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday and checked in at the eco-resort on Aug 3, the day before her disappearance.

The post-mortem findings Thursday ruled out foul play and revealed that Nora Anne, a special needs teenager, died of internal bleeding likely due to starvation and stress.

The family of Nora Anne claimed the Irish teenager’s body from the Forensic Medicine Department, Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here at 12.42am today after documentation was completed. — Bernama