Nora Anne: Police deploy 348 for SAR this morning (Updated)

NILAI: The Search and Rescue (SAR) team looking for missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin is now 348 strong as the search entered its ninth day today.

The increase from 296 on Sunday has made it the largest number of personnel deployed so far in the search.

Nilai District police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar said among the agencies involved in the SAR are the Very Able Trooper (VAT) 69 squad, the Senoi Praaq, K9 unit, the Fire and Rescue Department, the Forestry Department and volunteers.

He said the operation today concentrated on Gunung Berembun where SAR members performed a 10km search starting from 8.30am. It went on despite a rainstorm which made it difficult for the personnel due to slippery grounds.

Members of the media were also invited to join the search at Gunung Berembun and 11 of them took up the offer.

Nora Anne Quoirin arrived at a resort with her parents from London on Aug 3 for a two-week vacation, before she was reported missing the following day at 8am.

To date, media personnel have not been allowed to enter the resort area. The gates are manned by Rela personnel.

Authorities so far have incorporated various methods in the SAR including tracker dogs and drones equipped with surveillance thermal imaging cameras in search for the victim.

Apart from these, the police recently used voice recordings of Nora Anne’s mother, Meabh Quoirin, in hopes of persuading Nora to approach the search team as they believe that she could be hiding in fear.