Nora Anne’s family applies for revision of Coroner’s court decision

SEREMBAN: The family of Nora Anne Quoirin has filed an application seeking a revision of the verdict of the Coroner’s Court here which had declared the Franco-Irish teenager’s death a misadventure.

The family’s counsel Louise Azmi said the application was filed at the High Court here last Friday (Feb 5).

“The application invites the learned judge to revise the verdict of misadventure delivered by the Seremban Coroner’s Court on Jan 4, 2021, following the inquiry into Nora Anne’s death.

“The firm will issue a further press release when the date of hearing is determined,” she said in a statement, today.

On Jan 4, Coroner Maimoonah Aid ruled that no one was involved in the 15-year-old teenager’s death and it was a case of misadventure.

A total of 48 witnesses, including the teenager’s parents, Meabh Jaseprine Quoirin and Sebastien Quoirin, testified during the inquest that began on Aug 24 last year.

Nora Anne went missing on Aug 4, 2019, a day after she and her family had arrived in Malaysia for a two-week vacation at a resort in Pantai, Seremban, about 60 kilometres south of Kuala Lumpur.

Ten days later, Nora Anne’s body was found near a ravine located about 2.5 kilometres from the resort, following a massive search.

The preliminary post-mortem report stated that the death of the teenager with disabilities had no criminal elements, and she was confirmed to have died from gastrointestinal bleeding due to prolonged hunger and stress. -Bernama