NILAI: The family of Nora Anne Quoirin today expressed their gratitude to the Malaysian rescue teams for their efforts in searching for the 15 year-old daughter, who has been missing from The Dusun Resort, here since Sunday.

This was conveyed in statement issued by Lucie Blackman Trust, a British charity that supports UK nationals during a crisis overseas, as search and rescue efforts (SAR) entered its fifth day today.

“Nora’s family wishes to express their deepest gratitude for the Royal Malaysian Police force, the SAR teams, and emergency services, for all they have done for us in this difficult time.

“We would like to thank our embassies, the local community, and the staff here at the hotel. And anyone else who has offered help to find Nora. We also welcome the assistance of the French, British and Irish police,” the family was stated as saying.

According to the statement, the family was also overwhelmed by the support they have received from all over the world as the experience was considered “extremely traumatic for the whole family” and that her parents, Meabh and Sebastien were devastated and too upset to speak at this time.

“We are extremely thankful to The Lucie Blackman Trust for their ongoing support. They are handling all media enquiries for us and everything should be directed to them. Our family cannot face dealing with that at the moment,” the family was quoted as saying.

The family also remained hopeful and have asked everyone to keep the teenager in their thoughts, and to continue to support the ongoing search.

“Nora is still missing, and she is very vulnerable, and we need to do everything we can to bring her home,” the family said.

Quoirin, who suffers from learning disabilities, arrived with her family from London, England on Saturday for a two-week holiday before the family realised her disappearance from her room at the resort at 8am the next day. — Bernama