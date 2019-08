NILAI: A group of five Islamic traditional medicine practitioners today offered their services to the ongoing search and rescue (SAR) operation for Franco-Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who went missing from the Dusun resort in Pantai, Seremban on Aug 4.

The group’s representative, Mohd Khalid Mohamed, said they had come to the search area from Skudai, Johor, in response to a calling to help trace the teenager when they heard about her disappearance.

“We hope the child will be found safe,“ he told reporters here, adding that the group had undertaken some endeavours since this morning, among hill slopes and along the course of the river.

He said the group had previously offered their services in the search and rescue for Mohammad Ashraf Hassan, 29, who was lost while taking part in the Gopeng Ultra Trail 2019 sporting event on March 23.

The teenager arrived at the resort with her parents from London on Aug 3 for a two-week vacation, but was discovered missing from her room at 8 am the next day.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook spent an hour in the search area today, receiving a briefing on the operation from Nilai district police chief Supt Mohd Nor Marzukee Besar.

Loke told reporters he was proud of the dedication shown by the SAR personnel, who had continued to do their best to find the missing girl despite the Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations.

“We have confidence in the SAR team to continue their search and we play a role in providing food and other support to ensure that their morale remains high,“ he said, expressing hope that the girl will be found soon.

In its ninth day today, the search operation involves 348 people from various agencies, while 11 media practitioners are reporting on the situation.

The search area includes difficult terrain such as thick jungles in nearby Gunung Berembun, steep slopes and slippery ground. — Bernama