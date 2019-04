KUALA LUMPUR: Parit Sulong MP Datuk Noraini Ahmad is expected to be appointed the new chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), replacing Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will table a motion at the Dewan Rakyat to replace Kiandee next week, the final week of the current sitting of Parliament.

In its election manifesto, Pakatan Harapan (PH) had pledged to reserve the PAC chairman’s post for the opposition. Kiandee was an Umno MP when he was appointed but he defected to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia on March 14, prompting calls for him to vacate the post.

In an immediate response, PH’s Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar said she would now rejoin the PAC.

Nurul, as well as BN’s Jasin MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah and Noraini, had earlier quit the the PAC in protest over the delay in removing Kiandee from the chairman’s post.

Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, the PAS representative, was also said to have resigned but he later said he would stay on.

Subang MP Wong Chen, who is also from PH, later threatened to resign if Kiandee was not replaced.

Kiandee was the first opposition MP to be appointed chairman of the PAC. The position had always been reserved for government MPs when BN was in power.

The position carries substantial authority. The chairman gets to cast the deciding vote in the event that its members fail to reach a consensus.

This, among other reasons, was central BN’s struggle to keep the post. Another reason is that BN wants to hold PH to its election pledge.

For Wong, it was important to keep the chairman’s post in the opposition to prove that the PAC was independent.

“This is important because the PAC is supposed to investigate government wastage and corruption,” he explained.

Political analyst Dr Lim Teck Ghee said that in countries that practise the Westminster parliamentary system, the position of PAC chairman has always been held by the opposition.

“This is to ensure that the committee is fair and impartial,” he said.

Former Kepong MP Dr Tan Seng Giaw, who was deputy chairman for three terms, said many of the PAC chairmen’s decision hangs on their integrity and personality.

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that to have government lawmakers hold both the chairman and deputy chairman’s positions would create the perception that there would be cover-up should any misappropriation took place.