Noraini Ahmad resigns as Higher Education Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Parit Sulong MP cum Wanita Umno chief Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix) today announced her resignation as Minister of Higher Education with immediate effect.

In a statement, she said the resignation announcement was made following Umno Supreme Council’s decision on Aug 3 to withdraw its support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“The decision of the party will be implemented when the Parliament sits (next month),” she said.

Noraini, however, said that her efforts to help tackle the Covid-19 pandemic would continue even if she was no longer in the government.

“I would like to thank all quarters, especially the Higher Education Ministry and its stakeholders that have helped me in discharging my duties,” she said.

Two days ago, Lenggong MP Datuk Seri Shamsul Anuar Nasarah resigned as Energy and Natural Resources Minister.- Bernama