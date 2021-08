KUALA LUMPUR: The reappointment of Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad (pix, right) as Higher Education Minister will provide her the time and opportunity to continue the policies that she introduced previously, several university student representative councils said.

The student representative councils of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) and Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) welcomed her reappointment as it would allow all plans related to the welfare of university students to proceed.

UTM student representative council president Wan Akmal Nazirah Wan Ubaidillah said the council supported Noraini’s initiative when they shared students’ views during meetings and discussions between the National Student Consultative Council and the Higher Education Ministry.

“The ministry, under her administration, had created initiatives focused on student welfare, including data plan and gadget assistance and flight travel discounts,” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the UPSI student council announced in a statement that an engagement session by Noraini to listen to feedback and suggestions from university student leaders had led to the implementation of welfare assistance such as the Graduate Foodbank.

“Datuk Seri’s concerns in tackling student problems related to the Covid-19 pandemic helped reduce our burden. The UPSI student council is confident and believes that Datuk Seri (Noraini) can resolve issues that students currently face,” the statement read.

The UMT student council also issued a statement, thanking Noraini for the initiative to reduce student fees implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“She showed maturity in how she navigated through such a challenging period as she tackled problems students were facing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We hope her reappointment will provide her with the necessary time and opportunity to realise all the ministry’s policies and plans to ensure the welfare of students and help them to excel in this era of new norms,” the statement said.- Bernama