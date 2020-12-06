Norihan discharged from Penang General Hospital

GEORGE TOWN: General Operations Force (GOF) personnel, Sergeant Norihan a/l Tari, 39, who successfully underwent surgery to remove bullets from his body at Penang General Hospital has been discharged and allowed to return to his home in Bidor, Perak today.

Norihan was allowed to leave the hospital at 9.30 am and was accompanied by his wife Fardilla a/p Adam, 35, and officers and personnel of the Royal Malaysia Police.

Fardilla said they arrived in Bidor about three hours later and her husband was very happy to have been discharged and that his health was improving.

“I’m thankful that my husband is out of the hospital. Actually, he is eager to see our children... his health is also getting better now and he will rest before returning to duty,” she told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, GOF 3rd Battalion commanding officer Supt Rosman Kasman said Norihan arrived safely at the GOF 3rd Battalion camp in Bidor, Perak at 12.30 pm and he was given a hero’s welcome.

Rosman said Norihan was improving and seemed cheerful, and had informed him that he was eager to return to field duty.

“Norihan was given a hero’s welcome in a ceremony held at the lobby of the GOF 3rd Battalion Headquarters today, and he looked well... we are also happy to learn of his steady recovery,” he said.

Norihan, who was transferred from Tunku Fauziah Hospital, Kangar on Nov 25 successfully underwent surgery to remove one of three bullets in his body.

In the 3.10 am shooting incident on Nov 24 (Tuesday), Norihan and Sergeant Baharuddin Ramli, 54, exchanged gunfire with a group of smugglers at the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Badaruddin was killed while Norihan suffered serious injury. Both men served in the 3rd Battalion (Senoi Praaq), North Brigade, GOF, that is involved in Ops Benteng. -Bernama