SHAH ALAM: The North Klang police district headquarters (IPD) has denied that it had issued a statement that Selangor will implement a full lock down, which has viraled on social sites.

Klang Utara district police chief, ACP Nurulhuda Mohd Salleh said the message, which viraled on Facebook and Whatsapp, claimed that the statement was based on information from a police officer with the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police stationed at the IPD,

‘’The IPD vehemently denies it has ever issued any message or statement to that effect,’’ she said in a brief statement here today.

The viraled message stated ‘Selangor expected to fully locked down very soon, coz too many cases. Apparently Sultan had given the green light, stock up sufficient essentials. Message from ASP IPD Klang Utara who is in our Berkerley Association’.

Meanwhile, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari in his latest tweet on Twitter said the viraled message was fake and urged the public to stop disseminating it. — Bernama