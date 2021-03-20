North Korea’s decision to sever ties won’t harm Malaysia’s economy - Mustapa

JELI: North Korea’s decision to sever diplomatic relations with Malaysia will not have any major impact on the economy, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy), Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed (pix, second from right).

He said Malaysia had long established good relations with all countries including North Korea but the latter’s decision was not harmful to the economy.

“It has little or no value at all so the decision does not affect anything,” he told reporters after attending the Jeli District Health Office project handover ceremony here today.

According to media reports, Pyongyang on Friday announced that it would sever ties with the country after the Malaysian court ruled in favour of the extradition of a North Korean businessman living in Malaysia, to the United States.- Bernama