Northeast Monsoon: 46 landslide locations in S’gor, KL; 9 critical

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 46 landslide locations were reported in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur to date, with nine of them categorised as critical, according to the Department of Minerals and Geosciences (JMG).

In the Northeast Monsoon Landslide Incident report issued by JMG today, nine landslide incidents occurred in two locations, namely Kampung Palimbayan in Sungai Penchala and Taman Duta in Seri Duta.

Other areas affected in Selangor are Taman Nusa, Subang; Teratai Apartment, Selayang; Jalan Bunga Anggerik, Taman Melawati; Jalan Melati 7, Taman Seri Melati; Kampung Sepakat, Batu 16, Rawang; Jalan Saidina Hamzah, Kampung Bukit Sungai Puteh, Ampang; and Jalan Haji Abdul Latif, Kampung Bukit Kapar.

The relevant local authorities have taken action at 36 locations, including all nine critical areas, and JMG has made assessments and is conducting continuous monitoring at the affected sites.

Mitigation measures taken include covering the collapsed areas and tensioning cracks with tarpaulin sheets or canvas and visual monitoring against any soil movement. Homeowners of units located on the ground floor of affected buildings have been asked to vacate their residences.

According to the report, these mitigation steps, have been taken in stages at 10 other landslide sites according to priority, among them involving areas in Taman Keramat and Jalan Kia Peng.

Apart from that, other areas affected are Zooview Park; Riverdale Park Apartment; Taman Melur Ampang; Kampung Sungai Kelambu, Banting; Jalan Wangsa 1, Ulu Klang; Jalan Selayang-Rawang; Jalan Banglo, Batu Arang, all in Selangor. — Bernama