Northern region GDP may take up to 24 months to recover

GEORGE TOWN: The Northern Corridor Implementation Authority (NCIA) expects the gross domestic product in the region to take up to 18 or 24 months to fully recover from the ill effects of the Covid-19 global pandemic on the economy.

“This was conveyed to me by the NCIA but nevertheless measures have been taken to cushion the effects of the sliding economy,” Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said.

NCIA chief executive officer Datuk Seri Jebasingham Issac John was present with Chow to launch the jobs empowerment initiative yesterday.

The federal regional economic agency plans to create 1,600 new jobs with the engagement of six local companies as well as expanding on entrepreneurship initiatives for those under the B40 segment.

Retraining and loan incentives are planned including creating jobs for youths as food riders and in acquiring new skills so they can become more enterprising.

Six companies plan to inject RM525.3 million into the macro economy of Penang, particularly in the semi-rural districts.

They are PTS Industries Sdn Bhd, Clarivate Analytics Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Iconic Penang Sdn Bhd, Osram Opto Semiconductors Sdn Bhd, UWHM Sdn Bhd and Coroza Systems Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

These companies are mainly involved in the manufacturing and services sectors.

“Penang needs to show resilience in the face of the challenges from the virus, and I am confident that the state has the mettle to endure it,” Chow added.