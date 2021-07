PULAU INDAH: The Human Resources Ministry (MOHR) has received 2,154 complaints since May on employers not allowing their staff to work from home.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said they were part of 5,003 complaints received on the Working for Workers (WfW) application, an initiative by MOHR, during that period.

“Other types of complaints include non-payment or delayed salaries (1,180 cases) and 388 cases of unlawful wage deductions,” he told reporters after participating in a compliance operation at a plastic manufacturing company here today.

Meanwhile, Awang said some 793 investigation papers have been opened since February under the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) against employers for various violations.

Most of the offences committed involve violations under Section 24D of Act 446 for placing employees in accommodation without certification from the director-general of the Department of Manpower (JTK), he said. — Bernama