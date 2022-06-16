Not apt to reduce minimum age for assemblymen: Johor Sultan

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar today explained why he did not consent to the Johor State (Amendment) Enactment 2021 to reduce the minimum age of election candidates for the State Legislative Assembly seats from 21 years to 18.

Addressing the opening of the first meeting of the 15th State Legislative Assembly at Bangunan Sultan Ismail, Kota Iskandar today, Sultan Ibrahim reminded that the minimum age to be a Johor state assemblyman still remained at 21.

“On Jan 6 (this year), I had not given my consent to the Enactment amendment as in my opinion, the proposal to reduce the minimum age (for assemblymen) is not in line with the direction of the government that wants leaders of high quality and knowledgeable.

“However, I support the voting right given to individuals aged 18 and above to vote but to become an assemblyman, I think it’s not apt,“ the Sultan said.

On Jan 6, the Johor State Legislative Assembly approved the enactment to reduce the minimum age of election candidates for the state seats from 21 years to 18.

Earlier, the Johor ruler congratulated all the newly appointed 56 assemblymen following the 15th State Election held last march.

Sultan Ibrahim also reminded the state’s administration under Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and the state executive councillors (excos) to carry out their duties effectively and excellently or lose their post.

“Seventy per cent of them that I have appointed are aged below 50 years. In fact, five of the excos are under 40, so I hope the combination of these excos with different educational backgrounds and experiences can bring progress and excellence to Johor.

“I will observe and evaluate the work performance of each exco and I will make changes if there are those who fail to shoulder the duties given to them,” the ruler said.

Sultan Ibrahim also reminded about not having any power struggle and for all parties to stop the political campaign as it’s already the time to work and to fulfill all the promises made.

“The Johor State Assembly has rules that must be adhered to, so observe the custom, decorum and order. I also hope the new Speaker will not hesitate to act sternly if any assemblyman breaks the rules.

“I would also like to remind that each assemblyman must attend all the sittings as this is their duty, so ensure that none is truant, ” the Sultan said.

The State Legislative Assembly sitting was adjourned to this Sunday. — Bernama