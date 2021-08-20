Not compulsory for Presma members to open premises for dine-ins - President

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Muslim Restaurant Owners Association (Presma) said today it is not compulsory for its members to open their business premises for dine-ins even though the National Security Council (MKN) has allowed the activity for fully vaccinated individuals.

Its president Datuk Jawahar Ali Taib Khan (pix) said however, Presma members are required to ensure that only fully vaccinated workers are allowed to serve customers.

“The announcement brings relief to restaurant operators especially those under Phase One of the PPN (National Recovery Plan) and we recommend our members to assign one specific staff to check customers’ digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate on their MySejahtera application,” he said.

To prevent the risk of Covid-19 infection, he said premises owners were advised to regularly disinfect dining tables and chairs, before and after being used by customers.

Jawahar Ali said eateries operators and customers should also adhere to all regulations and standard operating procedures (SOPs) set for dine-in activities.

Yesterday, the MKN announced that dine-in activities are allowed for fully vaccinated individuals in states under Phase One of the PPN starting Friday.

Also allowed are non-contact outdoor sports, recreational and leisure activities, as well as night markets and weekend markets.

Jawahar Ali said Presma members were encouraged to put up a poster or notice on the vaccination status of their workers so as to increase the confidence of their patrons.

“We also hope that all customers will comply with the stipulated SOPs while dining in at premises, especially if they come with their families and children below 17 years old,” he said.

-Bernama