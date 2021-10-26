Not content with just homes and shops, man breaks into PPV in Mersing

MERSING: Not satisfied with just breaking into homes and shops in the district, a local man entered the vaccination centre (PPV) at Dewan Jubli Intan, here, and carted away some valuable equipment at the premises on Oct 16.

Mersing district police chief, Supt Cyril Edward Nuing said police received a report on the incident at about 8.15am, the same day.

Based on intelligence and information gathered, police detained a 33-year-old man five days later in Kampung Sri Lumpur, here, at 2.45pm.

“Among the items seized from the suspect and believed to have been stolen from the PPV were two HP monitors, a HP central processing unit (CPU), a Hisense television set, a monitor stand and a mobile Midea air-conditioner.

“Also seized were heroin weighing 0.49 gramme and methamphetamine weighing 0.22 gramme,” he said at a press conference here today.

Cyril said the urine test result found the suspect to be positive for methamphetamine and he had seven records for crime and eight narcotics cases.

The suspect is being remanded for seven days until tomorrow.. — Bernama