Not cyber attack but failure of KLIA operations network: Anthony Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no evidence so far that a cyber attack was the cause for the failure of the Total Airport Management Systems (TAMS) network at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport recently, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix).

He said investigations carried out by a ministry committee on the incident found that it was caused by the failure of the core network switches to function properly.

He said the core switches have been used since KLIA began operations in 1998 and have never been replaced.

“The core switches are the main switches connecting all the network systems at KLIA. However, the police are investigating the matter to determine if there was sabotage.

“So far, the police have not arrested anyone over the disruption last August. This means that no-one has been implicated in this case,” he said at the oral question session in the Dewan Rakyat proceeding today.

Loke was replying to a secondary question from Datuk Abdul Latiff Ahmad (PH-Mersing) on the status of the police investigations into the network service disruption at KLIA.

The Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) is still looking into the amount of losses resulting from the incident including the cost to the airline companies, he said.

Loke said the ministry would monitor the measures proposed by the committee to prevent a repeat of the incident.

On Aug 28, the Transport Ministry formed the committee to identify the cause of the failure of the TAMS in KLIA. — Bernama