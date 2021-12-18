Not emergency landing, pilot decides to land alternatively, CMO clarifies

KUCHING: The Sarawak Chief Minister’s Office has refuted reports claiming that a helicopter with Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg onboard was forced to make an emergency landing today.

In a statement, the office clarified that the pilots had decided to land alternatively at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) parade grounds due to bad weather and low visibility upon returning from Gedong, adding there was no issue of an emergency landing as reported.

All passengers onboard were safe and sound, the CM’s office confirmed.

Earlier, a 30-second video clip of a white-coloured helicopter making an emergency landing in heavy rain began making the rounds on social media.

Abang Johari, who is Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) chairman, is the coalition’s candidate for the Gedong seat in the 12th Sarawak state election.

Polling today took place in poor weather conditions in several constituencies. — Bernama