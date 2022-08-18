Not even severe eyesight problem can stop Niki from excelling in STPM

PASIR MAS: Despite suffering from severe shortsightedness since birth, Niki Amirul Zimi, 20, of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tengku Panglima Raja, here has not allowed it to stop him from achieving excellence in the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2021.

The eldest of three siblings said he did not expect to score 3.92 in cumulative grade point average (CGPA) in the STPM in five subjects, namely Pengajian Am, Bahasa Melayu, Sejarah, Ekonomi and Geografi.

Niki said he had to revise his study materials from a very near distance due to his severe shortsightedness.

“Seeing that I have been having this problem since birth, it affected my vision, especially when studying and focusing during classes. One way out for me is to read from a very close distance.

“In fact, the doctor told me that even though I use reading glasses, it won’t help much with my vision,” he told reporters at his school today.

Elaborating, Niki, who is also an albino, said he had no fixed schedule for revision.

“Usually, I only do my revision for about three hours a day. If I am tired, I won’t force myself because it will only put more pressure on me and my vision may also be affected.

“I am thankful because my teachers, friends, mother (Suemoh Dollah, 46) and father (Zimi Mamat, 60) never stopped motivating and driving me to excel until I managed to achieve success today, although I only scored 4As in the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM),” said Niki, who aspires to be a teacher.

He said the result he obtained proved that his disability, especially his vision, was not an obstacle for him to study diligently to achieve success.

“I want to remind the less fortunate like me to always think positively. Although we have some shortcomings compared to others, every person is capable of succeeding if we work hard,” he said. - Bernama