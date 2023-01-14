Not fair to blame Umno President for BN’s defeat in GE15: Saarani

KUALA LUMPUR: It is unfair to put all the blame on Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) defeat in the 15th general election (GE15) last November, said Umno Supreme Council (MT) member Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

He said after BN lost heavily in GE14 in 2018, it was Ahmad Zahid, the BN chairman, who led the party to bounce back winning seven by-elections and two state polls in Melaka and Johor.

“Yes, we were defeated in GE15, but when we won the seven by-elections and two state elections, he was the Umno president. So it is not right to say that we lost in GE15 all because of the party president.

“All decisions were also made by the Umno political bureau and were later confirmed in the MT meeting. So, I disagree with those who say the defeat was entirely the president’s fault, “ he told reporters here today.

The Perak Menteri Besar said that despite the party’s defeat, Umno is now part of the administration in the Unity Government and Ahmad Zahid has been appointed as deputy prime minister.

“If a party election is to be held, how sure are we that the new Umno president will be appointed deputy prime minister. If Ahmad Zahid is not retained, we are doomed,“ he said.

On the party election, he said so far the motion submitted by the delegates was for the two top positions, namely president and deputy president, not be contested and if this is approved today, the polls will see the contest for the other positions including the vice president posts.

“We have also decided in the state liaison meeting that Perak is one hundred per cent behind the current president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi,“ he said.

In addition, Saarani said he will defend his position as Umno Lenggong division chief in the upcoming party polls.

The Umno election for all party posts and at all levels must be done before May 19, six months after the conclusion of GE15. - Bernama