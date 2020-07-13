Not for me to decide to stay on as Speaker, says Mohamad Ariff

KUALA LUMPUR: The Dewan Rakyat Speaker is not a special officer for the government, a minister or the prime minister, said former speaker Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof.

He said as Speaker he placed the Rule of Law, Separation of Powers and the Constitution as the most important things to follow.

“I accepted the motion to remove the Speaker because it was done in the correct manner. I have rejected motions that did follow the right way.

“It was not for me to decide if I remain as Speaker, it was up to the MPs to vote and make a decision. Parliament decides as MPs has the power,“ he said.

Ariff said his main aim was to remain neutral and ensure Parliament was respected.

On his removal, he said never once in the 800 years history of the United Kingdom’s House of Commons had a Speaker been removed before a parliamentary term ends.

Ariff said as per the normal practice of countries that follow the Westminster system, a new Speaker will only be nominated when a new Parliamentary term starts.

“Which means, after a general election and so what’s happening today is something extraordinary because I don’t know any other countries that have replaced theirs,“ he said.

Citing the removal of the Speaker Trinidad and Tobago back in the 1990s, he said the Speaker was removed because he was involved in corruption.

During the same press conference, his deputy Nga Kor Ming announced his resignation. He said this week would be exactly two years when they were appointed to their posts.