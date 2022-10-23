Not happening, hints Anwar on PH-GTA GE15 cooperation

GEORGE TOWN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given his clearest hint yet that there will be no cooperation between the coalition and Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) in the 15th general election (GE15).

“What cooperation? When did I say that? (open to cooperation with GTA). All I said was that ‘talks’ can be held with anyone. If (discussions) are needed, I am in Penang today, and Sarawak tomorrow.

“To me, given the current circumstances, it’s better to meet the people. It’s not that we have not had meetings before (with GTA protem chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad),” he told reporters at a Penang PKR leadership dinner here.

Also present were PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar and Penang DAP chairman and Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Prior to this, Dr Mahathir had reportedly said that GTA was willing to hold talks with Anwar on possible cooperation with PH in GE15.

Anwar, however, declined to reply when asked if he received any requests from GTA for discussions.

The PKR president recently said he has no qualms about meeting Dr Mahathir to discuss political cooperation for GE15.

However, he stressed that PH’s emphasis was on fighting Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

Meanwhile, Anwar said Nurul Izzah will most likely defend the Permatang Pauh parliamentary seat.

“... it is (defending Permatang Pauh) heading that direction.. big possibility yes, very big possibility,” he said.

He was asked whether Nurul Izzah was ready to defend her seat or asked by the party to take on Ampang incumbent MP and Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

The Permatang Pauh seat, since 1982, has been a bastion for Anwar and his family. In GE14, Nurul Izzah won the seat with a 15,000 vote-majority. - Bernama