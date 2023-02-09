Not having identity card: JPN contacts Melisa, evaluation being done

PUTRAJAYA: The National Registration Department (JPN) has contacted a woman known as Melisa, 21, who reportedly does not have an identity card to obtain the true facts of her citizenship application.

JPN in a statement today informed that a proper investigation into the matter is being made.

The statement was issued following a viral story on social media today about Melisa who is facing difficulties because she does not have an identity card and the matter caught the attention of netizens.

“This department also takes note, where the string of posts, matters related to her citizenship application became a public debate by netizens. JPN would like to ask the public not to sensationalise this matter and further give an untrue impression on government services.

“”The process implemented by JPN is always subject to the Federal Constitution and in line with the laws in force to ensure the sovereignty and security of the country is guaranteed,“ said the statement.

JPN also advises people who have problems not only regarding citizenship but various other services such as late birth registration, thumbprint problems, adoption certificates, non-Muslim marriage procedures and others to come to any of the 212 JPN offices nationwide for assistance whereby proper evaluation will be done accordingly.

“Applicants are advised to come in person without using the services of agents or intermediaries because each individual application and problem may require a different solution,“ said the statement. - Bernama