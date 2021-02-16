Not impossible to observe SOP during big festivals

PETALING JAYA: The Chinese community has shown that it is possible to observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 during a major festival.

This has been clearly demonstrated by the huge drop in the number of daily new infections since the Chinese New Year celebrations kicked off last Friday.

A total of 2,464 new cases were reported on Sunday, the first time in weeks when the number of new cases per day has not exceed 3,000.

It dropped further to 2,176 yesterday.

As several religious organisations pointed out, “the devotees were respectful and they followed the SOP diligently”.

Gowri Thangaya, who is secretary-general of the Malaysian Consultative Council of Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism, noted that devotees played their roles (to keep the infection at bay) when visiting temples during the festival.

The SOP was strictly enforced under the supervision of temple authorities.

A maximum of only 30 people are allowed into each temple at any one prayer session under the current movement control order (MCO), which will be in force until Thursday.

Gowri noted personnel from the National Unity Ministry, People’s Volunteer Corps and the armed forces who were on site to monitor the situation had reported that there were no complaints.

“The devotees should be praised for complying with the regulations, especially given the fact that, unlike other faiths, prayers in

Chinese temples also require devotees to move around,” she told theSun.

“It is actually easier to observe social distancing in mosques or churches because devotees only stand on the same spot throughout the prayer session,” she said.

The same earnestness in observing the SOP was also quite clearly demonstrated at the Tham Wah Wan Temple in Kuala Lumpur.

A volunteer at the temple, who wished to be known only as Tan, observed that there were fewer people from each family visiting the temple compared with previous years.

“It was not as vibrant as before,” he told theSun. “Each devotee spent only about 20 minutes at the temple.”

On the first day of Chinese New Year, when visitors were allowed in from 9am to 2pm, only about 40 devotees were at the temple to pray.

Religious institutions depend on various sources of income to sustain themselves. Many depend largely on public donations or monthly contributions from devotees.

As a result, the drop in the number of visitors has also significantly reduced their takings every month.