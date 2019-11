PETALING JAYA: Malaysia will be safe from Islamic State (IS) militants attempting to return home from Syria using forged or stolen identities and passports, a terrorism expert said yesterday.

In dismissing a claim by former Malaysian militant Nasir Abas that IS militants might be able to return using stolen documents, Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani pointed out that police were on the alert for extremists shifting their operations to the region.

He said the strict immigration procedures in Malaysia meant it would be hard for anyone attempting to enter illegally.

“I would say the chances of them entering the country illegally using stolen or forged passports is very slim. It will be quite difficult to enter, with the thumbprint requirement and face recognition (system) at our entry points,” Mohd Azizuddin told theSun yesterday.

Former Jemaah Islamiah leader Nasir had told the South China Morning Post that passports were easily available, saying how he had obtained a genuine Indonesian passport from immigration authorities using a fake Indonesian identity, and was able to travel to the Philippines and set up a paramilitary training camp there.

Malaysian Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud declined to comment when asked if his department was aware of the situation, and whether they would take extra measures to ensure the peace and security of the nation.

“No comment,” he told theSun.

Azizuddin said the only possible way a person would be able to obtain a passport via fraudulent means was if the immigration officers had been bribed, but asserted that local authorities would still be able to trace any suspicious militancy activities should the militants penetrate the country.

“Another way they (terrorists) could enter the country is through illegal routes, like by water for example. Even in that case, our authorities have intelligence and would be ready for them when they reach our shores,” he said, while commending the country’s counter-terrorism unit.

Earlier in October, it was reported that the police were making efforts to bring home 40 Malaysians in Syria who were seeking to return after being detained for suspected involvement in terrorism activities there.

Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) chief DCP Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay had said that the individuals had contacted them, but said the final decision would lie with the government and the communication process with foreign agencies.