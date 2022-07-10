Not right for 12 PN ministers to send letter on GE15 to King: Umno sec-gen

PONTIAN: Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has described as inappropriate the action of 12 ministers from Perikatan Nasional (PN) in sending a letter to the King to express their objection against any move to hold the 15th general election (GE15) this year.

Ahmad said the action of the ministers from Bersatu and PAS indirectly showed that they had no confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“It is not good for the current administration when 12 ministers wrote such a letter instead of resolving the matter in the Cabinet.

“Its (government’s) legitimacy has been eroded, from 100 per cent previously to 60 per cent now. The letter should not have been publicised, as such a problem should be discussed in the Cabinet,” he told reporters before opening the Pontian division Puteri Umno meeting here today.

Ahmad was commenting on the ministers’ letter to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah urging His Majesty not to agree to any proposal to dissolve Parliament because the focus now should be on ensuring the people’s welfare.

Ahmad, who is Pontian Member of Parliament, also said the Wanita, Youth and Puteri Umno wings of all the 191 Umno divisions in the country had activated their election machinery as GE15 was drawing nearer. - Bernama