‘Not right time to call for GE15’

PETALING JAYA: Is holding a general election in the midst of a pandemic the right thing to do? Healthcare practitioners and academics support Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin’s contention that it is not.

Galen Centre for Health and Social Policy founder and chief executive officer Azrul Mohd Khalib said it would literally be a life-and-death matter affecting thousands if a general election were to be held in the current situation. He agreed with Khairy that now is not the time to hold it.

“There is no guarantee that next year would be better or that another variant would not suddenly emerge and turn everything upside down. What can be done is to prepare as best as possible by ensuring most of the population is vaccinated, and people have adopted safe behaviour such as wearing masks,” Azrul said.

“The highly infectious nature of the Omicron variant means that most people would sooner or later get infected with Covid-19. Living with the disease means we have to know how to carry out ordinary activities, such as voting, safely.”

He gave the example of South Korea during its presidential election last week.

Azrul said the response was not to deny voters who were Covid-19 positive, but to facilitate the balloting process to accommodate their voice.

He added that with 800,000 people under home quarantine and around 800 hospitalised, the Korean government provided isolated voting booths for those infected or in quarantine. And they were allocated an hour at the end of the second day of early voting, and an hour and a half on election day.

Khairy said on Sunday that the public health situation, which is a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, needed to be stabilised before the 15th general election (GE15).

University Malaya Professor of Epidemiology and Public Health Prof Dr Sanjay Rampal concurred that now is not the time to call for elections due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

“We do not expect to see any new variants soon but nothing is certain. We cannot put off the election forever but the question we need to answer is when is the best possible time to hold it.”

Sanjay said whenever the general election is held it will be based on a calculated risk. “But waiting until a large percentage of the population has acquired natural immunity would be best.”

Occupational health, emergency and public health expert Dr Hanafiah Bashirun supported their views.

He said the Omicron virus is highly contagious as can be seen by the numbers being reported daily, therefore it is better to wait.

“Hari Raya Aidilfitri will be celebrated in just over a month’s time. So we should wait until the celebrations are over to see what happens before making a decision on the polls. We need to ride out the Omicron wave because it will help create herd immunity through natural infection.”