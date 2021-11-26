Not the right time for GE15 as Covid cases, admissions up again

PUTRAJAYA: The Health Ministry (MOH) is of the view that now is not the right time to hold the 15th general election.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (pix) said this is following an increase in Covid-19 cases and hospital admissions as well as the emergence of new variants in the country.

“I feel to hold an election at this point of time would be utterly irresponsible,” he told a media conference here today.

On standard operating procedures (SOP) to be enforced during the 12th Sarawak state election, Khairy said several discussion and engagement sessions on the matter have been held between the MOH and the Sarawak state secretary.

“They had submitted several requests which slightly differs to the (SOP) implemented during the Melaka state election. For example, there are areas in Sarawak that have no internet access and this would make it difficult for candidates to campaign there,” he said.

He said Deputy Health Minister II Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang had been assigned to oversee election SOP matters and decisions made will be finalised on Nov 30 before being forwarded to the Election Commission (EC).

The EC has set Dec 18 as polling day for the Sarawak election, with nomination fixed for Dec 6 and early voting on Dec 14.

On the Covid-19 situation post-Melaka election, he said usually the situation would be much clearer about 10 days after a big gathering or programme.

“The Melaka state election has just concluded, we need to wait a few more days before we can determine if there is a case spike trend,” he said. — Bernama