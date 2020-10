THE chances of fresh graduates landing a job right after graduation are extremely low now, especially with the third wave of the Covid-19 infections hitting a number of states.

Malaysian Employers Federation executive director Datuk Shamsuddin Bardan said up to 50% of them took an average of six months to secure a job, which does not necessary match their skills.

He said one could only say these new kids on the block have merely found a job because to land one in their career of choice would be an added challenge.

“They can’t wait for the right job, but to grab what comes along.

“How much they get paid is not the point, what is important is to accrue skills and experience to increase their marketability,” Shamsuddin was quoted by China Press as saying in a report yesterday.

He said most employers have put recruitment on hold, and even if they are recruiting, it is for temporary staff.

Companies that have laid off workers during the first wave of the pandemic are even less likely to hire new staff, he added.

Asked which sectors are more likely to require an injection of new blood, Shamsuddin said apart from companies that produce personal protective equipment needed by frontline health workers, most businesses are struggling to keep their heads above water.

He added that the plantation sector is in need of manpower but because of the nature of the job, fresh graduates find it tough to fit into this line of work.

“Many fresh graduates are contributing to the gig economy, taking up temporary jobs such as delivery riders and e-hailing drivers.”

He pointed out that some 500,000 people were already in the gig economy before the coronavirus hit.

He estimated their numbers would grow to 2.8 million by the end of the year.

He said although the gig economy has seen a slight upswing, the large number of people taking up employment in this sector means heightened competition among them.

Shamsuddin suggested the government look into the welfare of gig workers, including providing a social safety net for them and a channel to mediate work disputes.