Nothing in constitution allows state election results to affect Federal Government: Azalina

ALOR SETAR: There is no provision in the Federal Constitution that supports claims that the results of the state elections in six states this Aug 12 can lead to change in the Federal Government.

Minister in Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman expressed her surprise at how the matter could have been brought up and urged the parties pushing those claims to forward the provisions or laws that they were referring to.

“I have heard many people claiming this, I am very perplexed at how the (state election) results can change the Federal Government.

“I have read the Constitution many times, I have never come across something like that... maybe they have read some other kind of law,” she said during a media conference after visiting the Kedah Insolvency Department office here today.

Media outlets reported yesterday that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang claimed that Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) victory in the six state elections would enable changes in the Federal Government.

Azalina also said that the anti-party hopping law that was gazetted through a Constitutional amendment prevented MPs from switching parties or bringing the seats they won under a party to be brought over to another party.

“If he switches party... it will trigger a by-election, that by-election is set in the Constitution, and it is not something easy or cheap.

“I want to state that Malaysians are quite tired of this, even with the elections in six states, what more a parliamentary by-election, we’ve just finished a general election in 2022, how many elections are we going to hold?” she asked as she pointed out that political leaders with such thinking will incur the wrath of Malaysians wishing for political stability and for the government to continue its work.

If the existing government can be retained for the next five years, it would allow government matters to be conducted well, including policy and financial issues, she added.

“That’s why, I myself as a minister in charge of legal matters, it is easier for me to settle cases, for instance the Sulu case, when I look at our country’s stability with a government that will last for five years. I can go to court with an easy heart, and I can conclude my cases properly.

“If we keep switching governments, changing prime ministers, I fear for the wide-reaching consequences and impact. When you change a PM, so does the Cabinet, and the policies as well,” she added. - Bernama