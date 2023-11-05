Nothing mystical about six-year-old child’s hair-raising stunt, say police

ALOR SETAR: Police rejected claims of any mystical element behind the caper of a six-year-old boy who sneaked out in the family car before his mile-long driving adventure ended in an accident along Jalan Bukit Tangga near Langkawi town on Tuesday.

Langkawi District police chief ACP Shariman Ashari said investigations showed that the child was able to comprehend the mechanics of the oil pedal and gear-changing to drive a car.

“When requested by police, the boy demonstrated he was able to start the engine, lower the handbrake and engage into gear to drive.

“A review of the dashboard camera found the boy’s driving ability to be unstable and veering slightly into the opposite lane. So, police reject any mystical element as has been spread on social media sites,” he said here today.

Shariman said the child was later taken to the Langkawi police station by his parents who were in the dark until they learnt about the hair-raising stunt, to give evidence.

Yesterday, media reported that a six-year-old boy was spotted driving a Toyota Vios car for about 2.5 kilometres before losing control and coming to grief at a lamp post in Langkawi.

His three-year-old brother, who was the only passenger aboard, was not injured in the accident. -Bernama