Nothing to hide in decision to award egg importation contract to company: Mohamad Sabu

PETALING JAYA: The government has reiterated that there is nothing to hide pertaining to its decision to award a local company a contract on importing eggs from India.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu (pix) said that the local company known as J&E Advance Tech Sdn Bhd, was the only company in the country to be granted the award to import eggs from India, NST reported

“You can check and see who the chairman is. This is ‘abang mat’ lah, I am not hiding anything, (in fact) I will reveal everything,“ he said during his winding-up speech on the 2023 Supply Bill, today.

He also said that the company’s awarded contract was not granted through an open tender with the long-standing matter of the egg supply shortage which required immediate attention from the government.

“We (used) to export eggs five to six years back. However, the Covid-19 situation affected the process and the government issued approved permits to import food from abroad for a short term.

“However, we are strengthening our efforts and holding several engagements with egg suppliers to pile up the (egg) stock in the nearest time, particularly during Eid.

“With a smooth procedure, we hope there will be no more major disasters (happening) in the country (so) things can return to normal,“ he added.

Mohamad Sabu mentioned last month that eggs will be imported from India by the government until the local supply is stablised.

The measure was implemented due to local egg producers unable to meet the demand which resulted in egg shortage in the market.