Nothing unusual about opposition reps meeting Mahathir: Hishammuddin

KLUANG: Sembrong MP Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) of Umno today brushed aside speculation about a recent meeting he and several other opposition MPs had with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

He said the meeting was important because it considered the future of the country and people, particularly the efforts to strengthen the economy and unity.

“There is nothing wrong in the political opposition meeting with government leaders. As such, refrain from sensationalising the issue as it will only generate speculation,” he said.

He spoke to reporters who had approached him at the Sembrong Umno Division Women, Youth and Puteri delegates meeting which was opened by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid.

Hishammuddin, who is the Sembrong Umno Division chief, said he believes that any meeting that he attends is for the good of the country and the people and, if that is the position, no one can deny their desire to take the country forward.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the chairman of the ruling Pakatan Harapan, confirmed yesterday that several opposition leaders, from Umno, PAS and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), met him last Tuesday. - Bernama