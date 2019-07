JOHOR BARU: he Johor Department of Environment (DOE) today denied allegations by some quarters that the gas detectors lent to 111 schools in Pasir Gudang are not suitable for use in schools.

“Can be used ... no problem. These detectors are only early indicators to measure volatile organic compounds (VOC), which helps teachers prepare for any eventuality such as vacating the classrooms on the third or fourth floor.

“If there is a high VOC reading, the teachers will inform the DOE to bring the gasmet — a more sensitive and advanced gas analyser, to measure the existing types of VOCs,“ he said.

The equipment was lent to schools since July 4 following an air pollution incident that resulted in more than 100 students suffering from breathing difficulties and vomiting.

There were some from the opposition in Johor who today claimed that the equipment was not suitable for use in schools and considered it a waste. — Bernama