KUALA LUMPUR: There is no reason for DAP to be deregistered as a party just for championing the “Malaysian Malaysia” agenda, according to Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman (pix).

The Deputy Home Minister explained that this was because the party’s struggle did not violate any of the country’s laws, and that it was free to operate as it wished as long as it was line with the law and the Federal Constitution.

“As I have mentioned, even the previous government has never stated that the Malaysian Malaysia agenda is unlawful, and the same is being done by the current administration,” he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

“As long as the party or organisation does not violate the Societies Act 1966 and its activities are in line with the Federal Constitution, it can be active in what it is doing,” he added.

Azis was responding to a question from Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali (PAS-Kuala Nerus) who wanted to know the status of organisations that champion the “Malaysian Malaysia” agenda.