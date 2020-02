BATU PAHAT: A total of 318 owners of factories in the Batu Pahat Municipal Council (MPBP) are have been issued with notices for operating illegally.

MPBP president Kamalludin Jamal said there were among 880 factories which were found to be operating illegally during operations conducted since January last year.

Factory owners who have been issued with the notice are given until March 15 to respond or face further action, he said, adding that further action under the council’s “whitening” process would be taken if they failed to do the necessary within the stipulated period.

He said the action to be taken by the council would include demolition of the factories concerned.

“The whitening process against the remaining factories will be carried out in phase two and three until end of the year,” he told a media conference, here today.

He said the hotspot areas with illegal factories were at Minyak Beku, Parit Bilal and Parit Besar as they were mostly built on agriculture or residential land. - Bernama