Notice on reconvening of Johor State Assembly out in first week of July

JOHOR BAHRU: The notice on the reconvening of the Johor State Legislative Assembly will be sent to all 56 state assemblymen in the first week of next month, said Speaker Suhaizan Kaiat.

He said the state assembly had 21 days to notify the elected representatives before it meets on Aug 12.

“The notice will be sent to all state assemblymen in the state including Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the representative for Gambir.

“We have enough time to make the necessary preparations to comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) recommended by the Health Ministry (MOH) and National Security Council (MKN).

“Among the procedures that may be taken are physical distancing between seats of all state assemblymen and the installation of barriers,” he told reporters when contacted today.

Suhaizan said the opening of the state assembly session would be held at Kota Iskandar, near Iskandar Puteri, to be officiated by Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and broadcast live on social media.

Earlier today, Sultan Ibrahim posted on his official Facebook account that he had consented for the Johor State Legislative Assembly to reconvene on Aug 12.

He said the reopening of the state assembly would enable the elected representatives to discuss matters of interest to the people and the state. — Bernama