Notice prohibiting sales at food premises before 3pm applies only to Muslim traders

IPOH: The Perak Tengah District Council (MDPT) today clarified that the notice prohibiting food business premises from operating before 3 pm during the fasting month only applies to Muslim traders.

MDPT president Mohd Syukri Azaari said his team issued a cancellation notice (to the earlier notice effective last Thursday) as there was a misunderstanding among netizens and the general public regarding the earlier notice.

“Such a letter is issued yearly by MDPT in conjunction with Ramadan but it addresses Muslim food premises operators and does not involve non-Muslims,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that MDPT apologises for the confusion to any party regarding the notice.

Mohd Syukri said, however, that all operators of food premises are advised to respect the sensitivity of the local community during the fasting month.

A few days ago, a prohibition notice which went viral stated that failure to comply with the instructions was an offence under the Trade, Business and Industry Licensing By-Law (Perak Tengah District Council) 2017. — Bernama