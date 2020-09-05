Notice to cease operations will be given to factory - Amirudin

KUALA LUMPUR: The factory that was involved in the water pollution incident in Sungai Gong, Rawang, will be issued a notice to cease operations on Monday, says Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

He said the Gombak District and Land Office (PDT) will be issuing a Notice to Remedy a Breach of Condition (7A) to the factory involved to restore the land, demolish its buildings and cease operations.

“The instructions are contained in PDT Gombak’s Notice 7A, which will be handed over to the owner of the land who is currently running a factory that repairs heavy machinery,” said Amirudin after chairing a meeting to get the full report on the river pollution issue at the Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) headquarters here, today.

The water pollution incident on Thursday has caused unscheduled water disruption for 1.2 million consumers in seven districts around the Klang Valley.

Commenting further, he said local authorities had already issued a notice to the factory in March. However, the owner remained stubborn and began operating again in June.

More to follow