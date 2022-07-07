Notify PKOB before distributing aid to Baling floods victims: Police

BALING: Kedah police have urged all quarters, including individuals and non-governmental organisations (NGOs), who wish to assist flood victims in the district to notify the Disaster Operations Control Centre (PKOB).

State police chief Datuk Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad (pix) said the relevant parties need to register with PKOB so that the distribution of aid could be done in an orderly manner.

“We welcome assistance from all parties, however, we can take action against those who fail to adhere to this rule under Section 186 of the Penal Code,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the latest flood situation here today.

Also present was Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

Wan Hassan also said that police received 627 reports from the flood victims related to damage to their houses and other premises due to the floods that hit 12 villages in the district.

About 200 police personnel would be mobilised to help flood victims clean up their homes, he added.

Wan Hassan said the clean-up work would focus on houses of worship, schools and public places. — Bernama