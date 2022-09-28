Nov 1: Hearing of claim for matrimonial property by Jamaludin Jarjis’ widow

KUALA LUMPUR: The Syariah High Court today set five days, beginning Nov 1, to hear a claim for matrimonial property worth RM1 billion filed by Puan Sri Dr Kalsom Ismail, who is the widow of former minister Tan Sri Jamaludin Jarjis,

Kalsom, 66, filed the claim for the matrimonial property, which included 20 properties in Malaysia, Makkah and several companies in October 2018 against her four children -- Ikwan Hafiz, Nur Anis, Nurul Alyaa and Noor Adilla -- and mother-in-law Aminah Abdullah.

Syarie lawyer Farhan Haziq Mohamed, representing Aminah, when contacted by Bernama, said Syarie Judge Abdul Shukor Abd Hamid set Nov 1, 14, 28, 29 and 30 to hear the matter.

The hearing of the case was supposed to start last April, but was postponed following Kalsom’s application to amend her statement of claim.

Jamaludin, who was also the former Malaysian Ambassador to the United States, was killed on April 4, 2015, after the helicopter he was travelling in from Pekan, Pahang, enroute to Kuala Lumpur, crashed at Kampung Sungai Pening, Semenyih, Selangor, at 4.55 pm.

Also killed were the pilot, Captain Clifford William Fournier, former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s private secretary Datuk Seri Azlin Alias, businessman Datuk Tan Huat Seang, Jamaludin’s personal aide Razakan Seran and a woman known as Aidana Baizieva. - Bernama