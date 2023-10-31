Nov 17 : Decision on Sharnaaz’s representation

KUALA LUMPUR: The Magistrate’s Court here today fixed Nov 17 to know the outcome of a representation submitted by actor Sharnaaz Ahmad to drop the charge of causing hurt to a security guard at a condominium, last year.

Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim set the date after Deputy Public Prosecutor Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal informed the court that the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) was still considering the representation which was submitted last May 2.

“Therefore, the prosecution requested another date for the decision of the representation,“ said Nadia Eleena.

The court had set today to know the outcome of the representation.

Lawyer Mohamed Baharuden Mohamed Ariff, representing Sharnaaz, whose full name is Sharnaaz Ahmad Bazir Ahmad, 38, did not object to the prosecution’s request.

The actor of the drama series ‘Bukan Kerana Aku Tak Cinta’ was charged with voluntarily causing hurt to Izzul Islam Awang, 27, at the lift area of the entrance of a condominium block in Jalan Dutamas here at 8.30 pm on June 16, 2022.

The charge, under Section 323 of the Penal Code, provides for up to one year in prison or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.-Bernama