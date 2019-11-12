Nov 25 hearing for Adam Rosly’s appeal

KUALA LUMPUR: The appeal of former Ampang Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) chief Datuk Adam Rosly Abdullah against his conviction and sentence for giving false statements and submitting fake documents to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be heard on Nov 25 at the High Court here.

Judicial Commissioner Datuk Ahmad Shahrir Mohd Salleh fixed the date after lawyer Nizam Bashir Abdul Kariem Bashir, representing Adam Rosly as the appellant, said they had just submitted additional arguments to the prosecution and needed time to study the matter.

Deputy public prosecutor Nik Haslinie Hashim appeared for the prosecution.

Adam Rosly, 31, is appealing against the sessions court’s decision on April 26, 2018 in sentencing him to six months’ jail and RM30,000 fine after finding him guilty of six charges of giving false statements and submitting fake documents to the MACC during an investigation in 2017 into claims about his extraordinary wealth.

On the first two charges, Adam Rosly is accused of giving false recorded statements to two MACC investigating officers, under Section 32(8)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The false statements were related to his career as a businessman, income, luxury vehicles, a RM1.2 million bungalow in Kampung Melayu Ampang which was bought in cash, a RM200,000 loan from his mother-in-law and late grandmother, and a RM500,000 loan from “along”.

On the other four charges, he allegedly used two fake loan agreement documents from two individuals and two cash vouchers from his company Gegas Mentari Holding Sdn Bhd to mislead MACC investigating officers, under Section 89 of the same act.

He allegedly committed the offences at the MACC headquarters at Pusat Pentadbiran Kerajaan Persekutuan, Putrajaya, between 9am and 12.15pm on Feb 10, 2017, and between 9am and 2pm on Feb 22, the same year.

The charges carry a maximum fine of RM3 million or up to five years’ imprisonment, or both, each on conviction. - Bernama