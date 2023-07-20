Nov 7 hearing for appeal by six men convicted of murdering Kevin Morais

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal will hear on Nov 7 the appeal by six men who were convicted of the murder of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais.

Jasmine Cheong, one of the lawyers representing former pathologist Colonel Dr R. Kunaseegaran, as well as lawyer Kitson Foong representing S. Ravi Chandaran confirmed to Bernama the appeal hearing date.

The date was fixed during case management held today before Court of Appeal deputy registrar Mohd Khairi Haron.

Foong said the court also gave directions to the defence and prosecution to file their respective submissions by Oct 9 and submissions in reply by Oct 23 this year. He said the court also fixed another case management on Oct 26 this year.

On July 10, 2020, Kunaseegaran, money lender Ravi Chandaran, and four unemployed, R. Dinishwaran, A.K. Thinesh Kumar, M. Vishwanath and S. Nimalan, were sentenced to death by the High Court in Kuala Lumpur after they were found guilty of murdering Morais.

The six committed the offence somewhere along Jalan Dutamas Raya, Sentul and No 1, Jalan USJ 1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7 am and 8 pm on Sept 4, 2015.

Morais, 55, was reported missing on Sept 4, 2015. He was last seen leaving his apartment at Menara Duta in Kuala Lumpur in a Proton Perdana. His body was found in an oil drum filled with cement at Persiaran Subang Mewah, Subang Jaya, on Sept 16, 2015.

In his decision, High Court judge Datuk Azman Abdullah (now Court of Appeal Judge) held that all the six men had common intention to kill Morais.

He said the defence failed to raise any reasonable doubt as to the six men’s involvement in the murder.

The six then filed their notice of appeal to the Court of Appeal. -Bernama