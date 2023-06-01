November 2022 Supplementary Electoral Roll open for review: EC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Supplementary Electoral Roll for November 2022 (DPT BLN11/2022), which has been verified and gazetted, is now open for review for 30 days from today until Feb 4.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak, in a statement, said that DPT BLN11/2022 contained the names of 41,647 citizens aged 18 and above for the period of Nov 1 to Nov 30, 2022, who were automatically registered as new voters.

It also includes 23,557 registered voters who changed constituencies and 4,174 voters who changed status or category of voters.

Ikmalrudin said the EC provided five methods of review, namely via its portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or https://mysprsemak.spr.gov.my; the official portal of state election offices at http://ppn.spr.gov.my; online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my; the MySPR Semak mobile app; and the EC hotline at 03-88927218.

“EC urges citizens aged 18 and above in November 2022 and registered voters who have applied for a change of constituency or status to check their names in the DPT BLN11/2022.

“If they find that their names are not listed in the electoral roll, they can make a claim by filling in Form C on the online application at https://myspr.spr.gov.my or go to the relevant State Election Office,” he said.

Ikmalrudin further said that registered voters in any constituency who wish to make an objection to the entry of voters who changed to their constituencies can fill in Form D and go to the State Election Office concerned.

Form C and Form D can be downloaded from the State Election Office’s portals and should be submitted to the state election director concerned during office hours on any working day throughout the review period, he added.

For enquiries on DPT BLN11/2022, the public can visit EC’s official portal at https://www.spr.gov.my or call the EC hotline at 03-88927218 or any State Election Office. - Bernama