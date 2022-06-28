Now, Lahad Datu MP Mohamaddin Ketapi quits Bersatu (Updated)

KOTA KINABALU: Lahad Datu Member of Parliament Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi, who is also Segama State Assemblyman, today announced quitting Bersatu, which he joined after leaving Parti Warisan (Warisan) last year.

Mohamaddin said he left Bersatu because he was not given the role and trust to strengthen the party, especially at the grassroots level in the Lahad Datu parliamentary constituency and Segama state constituency. despite being in the party for six months.

He said he would continue to serve as a parliamentary members and an assemblyman, as well as support the federal and state governments as an independent elected representative.

“After more than six months in Bersatu, I was not given any role. I am not disappointed on the thought that Bersatu is already strong in Lahad Datu and Segama. As such, there is no need for me to stay long in the party,“ he told a press conference here today.

On Oct 30 last year, Mohamaddin announced quitting Parti Warisan (Warisan) and on Nov 26 joined Bersatu.

Mohamaddin, who is not bothered with the people branding him a frog or a monkey for party hopping, said what was more important was for him to continue to serve the people in his Lahad Datu parliamentary and Segama state constituencies.

“Who wants to call me a frog or a monkey, do as they please... but if a frog is educated, it jumps to find a better life for the people it represents,“ he said.

Asked on his plans for the upcoming 15th General Election, he said had had not really given much thought about it. — Bernama